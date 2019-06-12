ROCKPORT, Texas — The holiday season officially starts on Saturday, December 7, when Downtown Rockport and the Rockport Harbor come alive with an all-day celebration of the 15th annual “Tropical” Christmas.

The event will be held at the Aransas County Navigation Fairgrounds beginning at 12 p.m. with area events starting at 10 a.m. Shop and dine while you enjoy live entertainment throughout the day. On the festival grounds, there will be a “Tree Trimming Contest” In the center of the grounds will be inflatable slides and rides. Don’t miss the children’s activities, fun and games plus visits with “Tropical Santa”. Downtown Shops will be decorated and open for business and entertainment will continue throughout the day and evening in downtown as well. The fun doesn’t end when the sun goes down. Don’t miss the lighting of the 75 ft. Community Tree and the Illuminated parade.

Enjoy the Christmas Tour of Historic Homes on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8. Six historic venues will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for visitors to enjoy. Historic homes and venues (from the 1880s -1960s) throughout Rockport and Fulton will be featured. Docents will dress in historic costumes and present the history of each home. Tickets are available at the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center or at each venue. Venues to be included are:

Wagnon home, 205 Cactus, Fulton (1950)

Papasan home, 111 N. 3rd St., Fulton (1965)

Fulton Schoolhouse Museum, 205 Seventh St., Fulton (1886)

Whooping Crane Manor, 505 S. Church, Rockport (1910)

Brundrett home, 1053 Allen St., Rockport (1953)

Collins home at 918 N. Austin, Rockport (1915)

On Dec. 8, Holiday Symphony by the Sea will be held at the Martha Luigi Auditorium. A unique opportunity to see performances by the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra with the Rockport-Fulton High School Choir. This high-quality professional performance is an inspiration to the choir students and the audience as well. Doors open at 1 p.m. Performance begins at 2 p.m. Immediately following the Symphony, will be “The Flavor of Success”. Rockport-Fulton Students demonstrate projects they have produced from grant money from the Education Foundation. Refreshments will be provided.

Gather at Rockport Harbor for the Lighted Boat Parade On December 14, starting at dark. Spectators for the Boat Parade are encouraged to come to the Rockport Yacht Club or the surrounding area for the best view. The Yacht Club will hold open house during and after the Lighted Boat Parade, visitors and residents are invited. Boat owners are welcome to enter their decorated vessels and attend the Skipper’s meeting at the Rockport Yacht club at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, the morning of the parade.

Christmas in the District will be held in Downtown Rockport, December 14, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. This will be the 5th Annual Christmas in the District presented by the merchants of downtown Rockport. Stroll the shops under the glow of Christmas lights & take advantage of special holiday sales from participating merchants! Visits and photos with Santa make this event fun for the family and all ages! There will be caroling by the Rockport-Fulton High School Choir. The City of Rockport will have the Trolley Running between downtown and the Fulton Mansion’s re-opening Event

Home for The Holidays, It's time to come "Home for the Holidays" and celebrate the Fulton Mansion's grand reopening after 2 years of post-Hurricane Harvey repairs, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. with activities for the whole family including a 2 p.m. Ribbon Cutting and Self-Guided Tours of the Mansion featuring volunteers and Rockport Little Theatre; Musical entertainment by David & Barbara Brown and The Independent Thieves; Activity booths with Aransas County Historical Society, Texas Maritime Museum, the City of Rockport Parks Department, Aransas County Public Library. At 5:30 p.m. there will be a ceremonial lighting of the garden followed by Caroling with Rockport Fulton Middle School Choir at 6 p.m.

Pictures with Santa from 7-8 p.m. The Fulton Mansion has limited on-site parking. Overflow parking is available in the County Courthouse parking lot at the Harbor Oaks Shopping Center on 35 and Henderson. Golf cart shuttles provided by Harbor Carts will be available to get to and from your vehicle. Please be conscious of the businesses in the shopping center and park by the Courthouse, which is closed on Saturdays. Stop by the Fulton Mansion during the evening from December 14th until January 6th to see the beautiful garden lights.

An Old-Fashioned Christmas in Fulton A fun family event takes place in Fulton on Dec 18-19. Come enjoy Food, Entertainment, and Santa! Opening up with Mayor of Fulton. Jimmy Kendrick! There will be funnel cakes, cocoa, cider, coffee, cotton candy, popcorn! Lots of great entertainment for the kids! Wild West Soda Saloon, Fire House Ice Snow Cones & Bounce House, All Board Texas Train Rides, Ziggy's Fun Zone Show, "Boo" the clown, Door prizes, and Santa Claus! Come out and enjoy the fun!

Tropical Christmas Schedule

Festival Stage Events:

Live Entertainment All Day on the Stage

12:00 p.m. Diamond’s Edge Band

2:00 p.m. Andean Fusion Peruvian Pan-Flute Band

3:00 p.m. Tree Contest Winners Announced

4:00 p.m. Scott Taylor Band

6:30 p.m. Children’s Art Contest Winners Announced

7:00 p.m. Music by Grady during Fireworks Display

TROPICAL CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

Festival Grounds Events:

Live Entertainment All Day on the Stage

12:00 p.m. Tree-Decorating Contest

12:00 p.m. Vendors open for Business

12:00 p.m. Kids Inflatable Games

1:00 p.m. Visits with "Tropical Santa"

1:00 p.m. "Adopt A Pet “Booth Opens

2:00 p.m. Caricatures Booth opens

2:00 p.m. Inflatables/Rides open

3:00 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus visit with Children

3:00 p.m. SNOW! Slide and Play Access

Rockport Area Events:

10:00 a.m. Art Center Children’s Art-Making Workshop – 106 S. Austin, Rockport

10:00 a.m. - History Center “Vintage Holiday” Exhibit – Free Sat 10 a.m – 4 p.m -Sun 1 p.m-4 p.m.

11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)– Rockport- Fulton Tour of Historic Homes – Tickets Available at Chamber or at each venue.

6:00 p.m. ILLUMINATED NIGHT PARADE – Rockport Beach Park – 210 Seabreeze Dr.

7:00 p.m. – Lighting of Children’s Christmas Tree - Compass Rose Park

7:00 p.m Fireworks over Little Bay Rockport Beach Park

Downtown Rockport Events:

10:00 a.m. Visions of Santa Exhibit – Estelle Stair Gallery

12:00 p.m. Live Music from Dean - Rowdy Maui Stage

4:00 p.m. – Pacific Islanders Dance performance – Rowdy Maui stage

5:30 a.m. Last Trolley Ride to Festival Grounds

For a complete calendar of Christmas by the Bay activities highlighted events, area information, and special offers, visit www.rockport-fulton.org.

For more information call (800) 242.0071 or email tourism@1rockport.org

