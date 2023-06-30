Here's where you can catch Independence Day fireworks across the Coastal Bend

Several regions in South Texas will have celebrations for Independence Day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking to celebrate Independence Day with a big firework show, several areas in the Coastal Bend will be lighting up the sky.

Mathis Freedom Fest

Freedom Fest in Mathis kicks off this weekend! Friday, the annual Fourth of July Parade will start at 7 p.m. Road closures begin Friday at noon.

On Saturday morning, there will be a 5K Walk-Run that will start at City Hall. Then, Saturday night will be a huge celebration with live music and a firework show.

Rockport's Wendell Family Fireworks show

On July 4, the Wendell Family Annual Firework Show will light up the sky.

This show is a tradition started by the late Jerry and Jan Wendell back in 1965.

The Wendell family keeps the tradition going every year. This year, the show will start at 9 p.m. at Rockport Beach.

Aransas Pass Independence Day Celebration

On Saturday, July 1, Aransas Pass residents can enjoy a show starting at 9:15 p.m. at the Conn Brown Harbor. There will be front seat viewing from the flatlands across the Dale Miller Bridge if you don't make it to the harbor.

If you can carpool, that may be best, as parking will be limited.

Kingsville Firework Show

There will be a Sunday night spectacular in Kingsville this year at Mount Vista Park, brought to you by the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company. The show will begin at 9:15 p.m.! Click here for more information.

Beeville Main Street’s 2nd Annual Star Spangled Salute to America

There will be a whole days worth of fun to enjoy Saturday, July 1 in Beeville! The event is free and will be held at Veterans Memorial Park.

Ingleside Kiewitt Firework Show

Kiewitt Offshore Services is once again holding a big firework show for the Ingleside community.

The show will be Sunday, July 2 at 9 p.m. There will be a designated parking area for residents. The yard will only be open to employees.

Island Blast Firework Display- Padre Island

The 10th annual Island Blast Firework Display will begin at dusk on July 4 on Padre Island.

Corpus Christi's Mayor's Big Bang Celebration

The 46th Annual Big Bang Fourth of July Firework Show, by presenting sponsor H-E-B, is set for 9:30 p.m. on July 4 along the Corpus Christi Bayfront.