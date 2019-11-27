KINGSVILLE, Texas — Alpha Psi Omega of Javelina Nation making waves in the Coastal Bend with the Mesquite Groove benefit music festival.

This honor society is giving local bands the opportunity to showcase their skills. Bands like Digital Local Motive and Horse Ascending will be in attendance as well!

The best part of this all genre fest? All proceeds raised from the concert go to the Triumph Over Kid Cancer Foundation, a local non-profit organization.

You can buy your ticket right now for $5 at the Little Theatre in the speech building of Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Pre-sale tickets will be available until December 3.

The main event will be held at the Mesquite Grove stage next to the Mesquite dormitory at Texas A&M University-Kingsville on December 4 starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m.

For more information on the event, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: