CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At First Edition we want to showcase a local mom and pop shop that remains open for business during the covid-19 pandemic. Nona's Cocina is referred by some as one of the best "hole in the wall" eateries in Corpus Christi serving fresh, authentic Mexican food.

They are located in the Hamlin shopping center off of Weber and Staples.

You can support this local gem via delivery, drive-thru, and carry out.

Call 361-980-6662 to place an order.

They have daily specials and breakfast all day and are open Tuesday through Saturday until 3-pm.

If you know a local business that needs some help let us know.






