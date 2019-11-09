CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Classic Brew of 2019 is here!

The Classic Brew is a beer tasting event with over 200 imported and domestic beers. Tasty food from over 25 area restaurants will also be on deck for tasting! There are no limits on how much beer you can drink and how much food you can eat.

The event will also have a photo-booth to capture lifetime memories, live entertainment and a silent auction.

Bring your ID and practice your 'bottoms up' motion because there is more than enough beer to go around.

Don Dulap, President and General Manager of KEDT says that the money raised from the Classic Brew is important because it helps keeps the broadcast funded. The proceeds stay within KEDT and keep public broadcast running.

The Classic Brew will also have non alcoholic beverages so the entire family can come out and enjoy the live events and great food!

The Classic Brew will be on Thursday September 26 with the VIP event starting at 6 p.m. and the main event starting at 7 p.m.

For more information on the Classic Brew, visit the KEDT website here.

