CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — German food, German beer, games and flying kegs!
The Nueces Brewing Company will host Oktoberfest for the first time after opening their doors to the public in June.
Co-owners Brandon Harper and Cale Moore said that Oktoberfest a great time for the family and even your four-legged bud.
"Bring the dogs, bring the kids," said Moore.
The event downtown will feature German beers and German games.
A keg throwing contest will also allow people to showcase their throwing skills.
The event is for the entire family, but for the beer testers, you'll need a valid ID.
