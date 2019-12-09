CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — PAWFEST 2019 is here!

This is not a drill! Pawfest 2019 is the largest fundraiser of the year put on by the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Pawfest is a family event and yes, you are allowed to bring your own pet!

The fundraiser will have food from the around the coastal bend, so come on an empty stomach.

The proceeds raised from the event will fund GCHS and cover surgeries like the many Alma had.

Alma is originally from Weslaco, Texas of the Rio Grande Valley.

After major flooding in June 2018, Alma was injured from many parts of her body. Four weeks ago, she underwent her final surgery. All of her surgeries were fully funded in result of donations and fundraisers like Pawfest.

There is a small fee at the entrance but once it's behind you, there's a lifetime of fun and memories ahead!

For more information on Pawfest, visit the Gulf Coast Humane Society website here.

