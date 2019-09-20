PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Texas chefs competing for cash prizes and bragging rights!

The Texas Super Chef Throw-down Series is wrapping up on September 21. Two Port Aransas trailblazer chefs have been competing in this years throw-down.

Owner and chef of restaurant Tortugas, Saltwater Grill, Chris Collins whipped up some samples of shrimp and grits.

It was delicious if I do say so myself.

World Food Championships President, Mike McCloud says the overall winner will be thankful they joined the competition.

$350,000 will be the grand prize.

"Not a bad weekend's worth of work," said McCloud.

33 chefs were accounted for who entered the competition representing the top restaurants from around Texas.

The competition was held at over five locations.

The top chef of the show-down in Port Aransas will be crowned on September 21.

