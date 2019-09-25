PORT ARANSAS, Texas — With some tips and a helping hand, no wall is too high!

The Jailbreak Beach Escape is just one of the many events hosted by Beachtoberfest in Port Aransas.

The 5k will include 20 obstacles, so bring your best running shoes...you'll need them to fight through the sand, an obstacle not included.

Tim Scrivner, co-founder of Jailbreak said that the best way to get through the three walls towards the end of the race is with a friend.

"If you've got a friend, a buddy, they can give you a boost," said Scrivner.

Beachtoberfest will be utilizing proceeds raised by the fests' events and putting them back into the community of Port Aransas.

Jailbreak Beach Escape will be on September 28 starting at 9 a.m. There's a total of four waves. The first wave will start at 9 a.m. and the fourth at 10:30 a.m.

