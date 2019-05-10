CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do on your Sunday fun day?

The U.S.S. Lexington's Flight Deck Car Show will continue tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A 1966 Lincoln Futura, better known as the Batmobile, will be the first car to unload tomorrow. It is the only Batmobile licensed by D.C. Comics in the state of Texas.

This weekend only, the public is welcome to go aboard the flight deck and check out some fantastic classic cars.

Don't miss the classic car show Flight Deck car show continues Sunday, October 6.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase. All guests will have the opportunity to see these classic cars for just the cost of regular admission to the Lexington.

There are over 26 participants in the car show that travel from as far as Seattle, Washington to show off their rare vehicles.

"Never drive hungry. That's our motto" said, said Island Tom.

The American Road Crew, an organization of avid car lovers, also loves to honor Vietnam and World War II veterans.

The American Road crew is also known for assembling a line of classic cars to drive to a special Veteran's home and invite them to dinner. It is the crew's way of honoring and thanking elderly Veterans who have served our country.

Next year's car show will be on Mustang Island and it will be open to all makes and models of cars.

For more information on the American Road Crew visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AmericanRoadCrew/

