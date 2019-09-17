CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, Edward Tyndall, former Program Coordinator and Associate Professor of Media Production at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, has learned that his short documentary titled "The Cheech" will be included in a discussion panel at an interactive film festival.

South by Southwest, also known as SXSW, highlights the latest advancements in technology, film, and music throughout the nation. The discussion panel will consist of actor, Cheech Marin, and director, Robert Rodriguez, and include the 11-minute screening of Tyndall's short documentary.

KIII

With the help of a student film crew from TAMUCC, and former TAMUCC professor, Nick Manley, Tyndall set out to document Marin and the art exhibit "Los Tejanos: Chicano Art from the Collection of Cheech Marin". This exhibit was featured at the Art Museum of South Texas in January of 2018, and included many local Chicano artists.

Marin, who plans to open his very own Center for Chicano Art in Riverside, California, has impacted the careers of many emerging artists with his collection of Chicano artwork and wants to reach a more wide array of audiences. Edward Tyndall, who helped the Media Production program at TAMUCC grow over the years, is currently Assistant Professor of Film and Television at the University of Colorado.

