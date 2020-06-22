George West officials cancel Patriotic Flotilla due to rapid increase of COVID-19 cases

The free event was slated to kick off at the Live Oak County public boat ramp.



Participants were going to be able to decorate their canoe, kayak, or any floats in a patriotic theme and head down the Nueces River Paddling Trail.



Cash prizes were to be given for 1st place, 2nd place, and 3rd place.



Other activities included a jalapeño eating contest and a sack race for the children.



George West officials say they have no confirmed cases with anyone associated with this event, but just as a precaution due to the surge of COVID-19 cases, they have rescheduled the celebrations.



3News will keep you updated as George West officials announced the new date for the Patriotic Flotilla.