CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's the reason for the season.

First Baptist Church, located at 3115 Ocean Drive, invites everyone out to journey back in time to the little Manger in Bethlehem tonight, December 8, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Costumes and music will help tell the story of Jesus' birth as cars drive by.

Those who took part, each have their own roles to play in the live nativity scene.

Gather everyone, and jump in the car and head over to First Baptist Church to experience the Wise Men, Live animals, the Shepherds, an Angel, and of course the newborn who is the reason why we celebrate.

After you view the scene, make your way to the Hospitality Booth for hot chocolate, cookies, and a small gift.