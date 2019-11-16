WASHINGTON — Imagine road-tripping across the country in a little less than a year. Now, imagine doing it with man's best friend. Michael Angelo Brown and his English cream golden retriever are doing exactly that.

He and his canine companion Atlas "Big Baby" Brown are traveling to all 50 states in 50 weeks, and they're documenting it all on Instagram.

The duo started off their journey Feb. 1 this year, and plan on finishing up the trek around the same time next year. When the team first started their journey across the country, Atlas was a small pup. Now Brown and Atlas are in South Dakota for a few days, and Atlas isn't so little anymore.

One of the first states they visited was Alaska. They made their way to West Virginia, where Atlas went on his first hike.

The duo went to Cascade Falls and Poquoson, Virginia, where they explored some more.

And who says dogs can't relax in a hot spring? Atlas did exactly that, and in a bandanna.

Atlas and his owner recently visited Mount Rushmore National Memorial, overlooking a frozen lake.

Brown and Atlas are globe-trotting for the next three-or-so months, and are pushing themselves out of their comfort zones each day. They're taking in all the scenery, and are living on the edge (literally).

The team is slowly adding push pins to their map, soaking in the sights at each stop.

And the documentation is just as majestic as Atlas thinks he is.

Good boy.

