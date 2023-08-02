Recent Grammy award winner to perform during Buc Days concert series... who could it be?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days isn't until May, but organizers are already dropping hints as to who is performing for the Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series.
The concert series will be May 10th-13th this year and performers will be announced on February 22. Though we don't know who is performing, one artist is a recent Grammy award winner, organizers hinted Tuesday.
"As of Sunday, we have a Grammy award winner in our midst," a post from Buc Days organizers said.
Last year, the concert series lineup included Flo Rida, Bobby Pulido, Clay Walker and the Randy Rogers Band.
Tickets will go on sale in March. Stay updated with concert series information at the Rodeo Corpus Christi website here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Desalination plant coming to Alice in 2024
- Here's a timeline of recent water-main breaks
- Flour Bluff ISD now also offers dinner to its community, students
- Carroll High School baseball looking to make a run in 2023
- Hwy. 358 ramp-reversal project closes eastbound lanes between Weber, Everhart on Monday
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.