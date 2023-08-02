Recent Grammy award winner to perform during Buc Days concert series... who could it be?

The Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series Lineup hasn't been announced yet but Buc Days organizers dropped a hint on social media.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days isn't until May, but organizers are already dropping hints as to who is performing for the Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series.

The concert series will be May 10th-13th this year and performers will be announced on February 22. Though we don't know who is performing, one artist is a recent Grammy award winner, organizers hinted Tuesday.

We're only weeks away from announcing our Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series Lineup. Hint - as of Sunday we have a... Posted by Buc Days on Tuesday, February 7, 2023

"As of Sunday, we have a Grammy award winner in our midst," a post from Buc Days organizers said.

Last year, the concert series lineup included Flo Rida, Bobby Pulido, Clay Walker and the Randy Rogers Band.

Tickets will go on sale in March. Stay updated with concert series information at the Rodeo Corpus Christi website here.

