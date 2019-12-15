ROCKPORT, Texas — It was the much anticipated grand re-opening of the Fulton mansion today.

A historic site in Rockport, Texas, the mansion was built in 1877 and has survived 8 hurricanes.

Organizers say finally the mansion is up and running, completely!

Today, the public was able to see the inside, walk through all floors, and were able to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Now, back in August of 2017-- Hurricane Harvey took its toll on the mansion.

Floodwaters destroyed the roof and more on the historical home.

Despite all this, the building remained standing, but unfortunately, it was forced to shut down.

Ellen Cone Busch, Director of Historic Sites Operations with Texas Historic commission says, "it's a tremendous holiday gift to welcome people home to history at the Fulton mansion again".

