CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will be great finds at even greater prices the bi-annual rummage sale for the Corpus Christi Cathedral.

Today was the start of the bi-annual rummage sale, and it's all for a good cause. You can find everything from furniture, clothes, dishes, and other gems.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Catholic diocese. The sale helps the church raise money to help with their various charities, and to make necessary repairs to the Cathedral itself.

"They need to come help because it's a beautiful building the Corpus Christi cathedral gets older, the more repairs it needs so all the funds that we receive go to maintaining the cathedral as beautiful as it is" coordinator Esther Torres said.

The rummage sale continues Saturday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Cathedral in Saint Joseph's Hall.

For more information on the Corpus Christi Cathedral Bi-annual Rummage Sale, visit their website at https://cccathedral.com/events/cathedral-rummage-sale

