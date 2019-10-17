CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Friday, October 18

Nightmare on Elm Street screening at Alamo Drafthouse. The show starts at 8 p.m. Visit Alamo Drafthouse's website to purchase tickets.

Dia de Los Muertos Painting With a Twist. The painting class starts at 7 p.m. Check Painting With A Twist's website to reserve your spot!

Corpus Christi Spook Central Haunted House opens at 7 p.m.

59th Annual Jazz Festival starts at 5 p.m. Free Event! There will be lots of food, live music, vendors, arts and crafts, and more entertainment. This year a variety of craft beer will be available, and all food vendors will accept both cash and credit cards.

St. Patrick’s 57th Annual Halloween Carnival starts at 5:30 p.m. The carnival will include great food, carnival rides, a dunking booth, plenty of entertainment, a haunted house, hayrides, a cakewalk, and a silent auction.

Trunk- Or Treat at In The Game Fun Trackers starts at 6:30 p.m. Go dressed in your costume and play their spooky miniature golf course for only $1.00.

Fright Night Haunted House - Monsters in Music. Enjoy a free concert by The Clarissa Serna Band.

Haunting on Blue Ghost starts at 7 p.m.

St. John’s Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch opens at 9 a.m.

Asbury Pumpkin Patch opens at 11 a.m.

Chilling Tales (ages 7-12) Janet F. Harte Public Library starts at 5 p.m.

The Realm Of Evil Haunted House Opening Night at Ultimate Party Zone starts at 6 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Show at Aurora Arts Theater. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 19

Asbury United Methodist Church Fall Harvest starts at 11 a.m. Lots of family-friendly fun with inflatables, face painting, games, food trucks and their pumpkin patch! Their pumpkin patch opens at 11 a.m.

St. John’s United Methodist Church Fall Festival starts at 4 p.m. Their pumpkin patch opens at 9 a.m.

Dia de los Muertos Masquerade Ball - Love Never Dies starts at 7 p.m. at La Retama Central Library. Dance the night away! Activities for all ages.

Shocktober Family Fright Fest starts at 4 p.m. at the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse - Coastal Bend

Rocky Horror Show movie party starts at 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse. Visit their website to purchase tickets.

Trash Fashion Blisstopia - Fashion Show starts at 7:30 p.m. at Water Street Village. Create Mad Max themed fashion! Create your fashions from TRASH: junk, garbage, the broken or abandoned, second hand, hand-me-downs, found, or foraged.

59th Annual Jazz Festival starts at 5 p.m.

Rockin K’ Farms Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival starts at 11 a.m.

Haunting on Blue Ghost starts at 7 p.m.

Corpus Christi Spook Central Haunted House opens at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 20

Beauty Crush 2nd Annual Trunk- Or Treat starts at 4 p.m.

Afternoon Tea Sweeney Todd the Demon Barber of Fleet Street movie party at 1 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse. Visit their website to purchase tickets.

59th Annual Jazz Festival opens at 5 p.m.

Fright Night Haunted House Family Night starts at 7 p.m.