CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Foster one Gulf Coast Humane Society's dogs for 5 days from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28 to make a Christmas dream for one of their incredible dogs.

Starting on Monday, December 23, you will take home a dog just to foster and GCHS will provide everything you need.

Food, a kennel, blanket, and toys will be provided for each dog. You will provide a loving home for 5 days to an animal that has been on their adoption floor waiting for a forever home.

On Sunday, December 28th, you will return the dog to GCHS, and you can also help give insight that can help to pair the dog with their perfect family.



If you would like to foster a pet for the Christmas holiday, please give the Gulf Coast Humane Society a call at 361-225-0845 and ask to speak to Edith or Mia.

They will get you paired with the perfect dog for your family and home.

The GCHS had a successful turnout during the Thanksgiving holiday, so they decided to hold the Home for the Paw-lidays event again.

Gulf Coast Humane Society

“Saving one dog will not change the world, but surely for that one dog, the world will change forever", is the Gulf Coast Humane Society's motto.

For more information on Home for the Paw-lidays Christmas!, visit the Gulf Coast Humane Society's website at https://www.gchscc.org/.

