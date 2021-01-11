CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Halloween 2021 seemed to be a huge success in the Coastal Bend. After COVID-19 put a damper on the holiday last year, many of our viewers sent in photos of their costumes.
Photos: A Coastal Bend Halloween
1 / 55
Thank you for sending in all of your photos!
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Flounder fishing temporarily suspended as of Nov. 1
- NAACP urges free agent athletes to avoid signing with Texas teams
- Nueces County sees low early voting turnout
- Texas State Aquarium begins national search for new CEO
- Why it's more important than ever to get the flu shot this year
- Grab the family! CC Movie Nights at Whataburger Field is back