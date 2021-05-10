Whataburger Field to transform into spooky space for Halloween with the Hooks

There will be trick-or-treat candy stops around the warning track, carnival games and a pumpkin patch “photo BOOth” at second base.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from 2020 when the Hooks had a drive-thru event due to COVID-19. This year, things will look much different.

The Corpus Christi Hooks are putting a spell on Whataburger Field as H-E-B presents Halloween with the Hooks on Thursday, October 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This is a free event for the whole family.

Whataburger Field will be transformed into a spectacularly spooky space with trick-or-treat candy stops around the warning track, carnival games and a pumpkin patch “photo BOOth” at second base. Don't forget to dress up for the costume contest near home plate at 6:30 p.m.

“H-E-B has been a long-time supporter of the family-friendly entertainment the Hooks organization brings to Corpus Christi,” said Krystal Houck, H-E-B Director of Marketing & Merchandising. “We are excited to partner with Rusty, Sammy and the rest of the Hooks team to bring this exciting, safe option for local families who want to celebrate Halloween.”

The seventh annual Halloween with the Hooks coincides with CC Movie Nights, presented by Reliant. The Disney classic “Hocus Pocus” will begin playing on the videoboard at 7 p.m.

Attending guests are encouraged to donate a canned food item for the Coastal Bend Food Bank, which has received more than 400 pounds of food in past years.

“We’re excited to bring this special community event onto the field,” said Maggie Freeborn, Hooks Director of Business Development. “The Hooks are thankful for the support of H-E-B and our local businesses who help provide a fun, safe night for trick-or-treating and activities.”

Ballpark food, soda and beer will be available for purchase.