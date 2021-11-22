A Christmas Carol comes to Corpus, the Harbor Playhouse opens its doors for the musical show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What better way to celebrate the season than with this Christmas staple? The Harbor Playhouse Community Theater is proud to announce their yearly production of A Christmas Carol is back on.
This musical rendition of the classic performance will be running from November 26th to December 19th.
On Fridays and Saturdays, the doors open at 7:30 pm. Sundays, the show starts at 2:30 pm.
Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $15 for veterans and students, and $10 for the kids.
Tickets are available at: www.harborplayhouse.com or call 361-888-SHOW
Be sure to follow the Harbor Playhouse on Facebook for more updates, information, and upcoming shows.
