A Christmas Carol comes to Corpus, the Harbor Playhouse opens its doors for the musical show

Check out our live interview with Alyce Oblad for details on the Harbor Playhouse's new production. Join them for this yearly tradition!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What better way to celebrate the season than with this Christmas staple? The Harbor Playhouse Community Theater is proud to announce their yearly production of A Christmas Carol is back on.

This musical rendition of the classic performance will be running from November 26th to December 19th.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the doors open at 7:30 pm. Sundays, the show starts at 2:30 pm.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $15 for veterans and students, and $10 for the kids.

Tickets are available at: www.harborplayhouse.com or call 361-888-SHOW

Be sure to follow the Harbor Playhouse on Facebook for more updates, information, and upcoming shows.

