Harbor Playhouse gives 3NEWS a sneak peak of 'Heathers'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We got a behind-the-scenes look at the newest production at Harbor Playhouse: Heathers.
This musical follows the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: Heathers.
It does contain strong language, dark issues, adult (sexual) themes and acted violence; please use discretion when booking tickets for children.
General admission is $20 dollars. The show runs until October 23.
