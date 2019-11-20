CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Harbor Playhouse is presenting A CHRISTMAS CAROL, running through December 15. Some of the youngest performers told 3 News what it’s like to participate in this beloved Coastal Bend tradition.

Austin Martinez, who plays the roles of Jonathan and a toy soldier, says the biggest lesson of the play is this: “You can change. Even when you’ve been a bad person one day you can be a good person the next.”

Jackson Clower plays Scrooge as a youngster. “My dad is going to jail,” he says of one scene, “and he starts speaking to me.” When asked if his character is sad, he replied, “I’m kinda sad.”

Elizabeth Shaw plays three roles, including the sister of Tiny Tim, and she says A CHRISTMAS CAROL is ultimately a positive tale. “It’s a story that gives hope. You can be better and better. You don't have to be a miser, or a guy who doesn't like to hang out. You can be very, very nice.”

Phillip Baggerman plays Young Scrooge and a toy soldier, and explains why this is the perfect show for the season: “A person that wasn't exactly the greatest of human beings, and because of the Christmas spirit they changed over to a good person, and I think that's a story that a lot of us need to hear, in the holiday season especially.”

A CHRISTIMAS CAROL runs at Harbor Playhouse every weekend until December 15. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday shows are at 2:30 p.m. For tickets and/or more info, call 361-888-SHOW (7469), or go to www.harborplayhouse.com.