'All the dragons roar as one': HBO releases new 'House of the Dragon' trailer

The new trailer shows a war for succession within the Targaryen family, 200 years before the events in "Game of Thrones."

LOS ANGELES — The reign of House Targaryen begins.

The highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series, "House of the Dragon", will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 21 and the official trailer has just been released.

The 10-episode drama series will follow the drama within House Targaryen long before Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) reign.

The new trailer shows a war for succession within the Targaryen family, 200 years before the events in "Game of Thrones." In the teaser trailer previously released, the king announced his first-born, Rhaenyra Targaryen, would be his successor to the Iron Throne. But no woman has ever sat on the Iron Throne, and the king's brother, Daemon, thinks the claim is his.

"I will not be made to choose between my brother and my daughter," King Viserys says in the newly-released trailer.

The series is based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel, "Fire & Blood."

"House of the Dragon" stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

"Game of Thrones" premiered on HBO in 2011, with eight seasons and a total of 73 episodes. Over the course of its run, the series won 59 Emmy Awards, including four wins for Outstanding Drama Series.