CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Heat Wave Inc. was held at the American Bank Center this weekend, October 26-27.

Heat Wave Inc. is a custom truck and car show that brings in large crowds of spectators and car enthusiasts from all over the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

This weekend's truck and car show included a burnout contest, a hydraulic contest, an adult costume contest, a tattoo expo, live music, and all kinds of goodies for children.

Founded by two custom truck clubs from Austin, Texas, the Heat Wave Inc. has grown immensely over the years. It is one of the largest car shows in the nation, with massive promotion companies to sponsor the event.

Heat Wave Inc. also receives local coverage, as well as national coverage in magazines, websites, television shows, documentaries, and other content.

For more information on the Heat Wave Inc. custom car and truck shows and event schedules, visit their website at https://www.heatwaveshow.com/

