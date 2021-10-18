Hello Bello | Only independent U.S. diaper company announces grand opening date in Waco

Hello Bello, co-founded by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, will open a diaper distribution center that will bring more than 100 new jobs to Waco.

WACO, Texas — Hello Bello, a brand of baby and family care consumer products co-founded by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, is ready to say hello to Central Texas.

A spokesperson for the company's public relations firm told 6 News Monday, Hello Bello will hold its grand opening for its first U.S. diaper factory on Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. The facility is located at 2101 Texas Central Parkway.

The grand opening will include a tour of the Hello Bello Factory designed in the style of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia brand, a ribbon cutting ceremony with Bell and Shephard, opening remarks by the company founders, and unnamed special guests. The PR group wouldn't name the surprise guests but called them "Waco celebs."

The company manufactures and distributes a variety of family essentials, including diapers, wipes, toiletries, cleaning supplies, seasonal goods and more to leading retailers in the U.S. and Canada including Walmart.

The decision to expand into Texas represents a multi-million dollar investment in U.S. manufacturing which complements its existing supply chain, and is based on the location’s central geography for its direct-to-consumer customers, retail and premium supply partners; providing logistical efficiencies and a significant reduction in freight, according to a press release sent in Dec, 2020.

“Hello Bello’s decision to choose Waco for its manufacturing and distribution operations is a testament to our central location, energetic, skilled workforce, lower taxes and reasonable regulations," said McLennan County Judge Scott Felton in December. "We are glad to have them joining our corporate ranks and look forward to building a long-lasting relationship."

The state-of-the-art 312,000 square-feet integrated facility has created over 150 new Made-in-the-USA jobs, the PR team said.