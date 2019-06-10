CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we close out Hispanic Heritage Month, the community will celebrate with a festival today at the Ricard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.

The festival will begin at 1 p.m. with a live music performance and the admission is free to the public.

There will be plenty of food and drinks from different vendors for everyone to purchase.

Herman and Herman Law Firm will sponsor a Dallas Cowboys game viewing for all football fans.

There will live music at the festival with many acts such as Mariachi Aguila, Albert Flores Y La Juventud, Vidal, Stefani Montiel, and Solido. The community is invited to go out and celebrate culture, history, and music.

The Hispanic heritage is rich in the Coastal Bend area and it is important to recognize the legacy of our ancestors.

For more information on the Hispanic Heritage Festival visit the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds at https://www.rmbfairgrounds.com/events/hispanic-heritage-festival

