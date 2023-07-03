x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

How to celebrate Holi in South Texas

Holi is a festival of colors that celebrates the changing of Winter to Spring.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Holi celebrates the arrival of Spring in India and the end of winter, the blossoming of love and for many, it is a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships. The festival is also an invocation for a good spring harvest season.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out