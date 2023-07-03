How to celebrate Holi in South Texas

Holi is a festival of colors that celebrates the changing of Winter to Spring.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Holi celebrates the arrival of Spring in India and the end of winter, the blossoming of love and for many, it is a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships. The festival is also an invocation for a good spring harvest season.

