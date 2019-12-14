CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mothers-to-be were treated to a giant holiday baby shower put on by Driscoll Children's Hospital.

This all happened Friday, November 13, over at the local Boys and Girls Club. The event was open to the public and DCH Health Plan hosted numerous guests to educate new moms about things like what to expect during and after the baby comes.

Other skills on how to install a car seat for a newborn, along with important health and childcare information, and other essential information was shared.

"It's a really stressful time for them because they do want to enjoy those tamales. All those extra cookies, things like that, desserts. So we're just here trying to give them a stress-free day; play some games have some fun and educate them," said Community Outreach Representative, Miguel Lopez.

First-time moms had a chance to come out, as well as their families.

There were activities for everyone -- like making ornaments, creating baby's first stocking, taking a Zumba class, and decorating frames for those special sonogram photos.

