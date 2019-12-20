CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Don't know what to do with the kids in this rainy weather? We've got you covered with a wide range of events that are going Friday, December 20 through Sunday, December 22.

Friday, Dec. 20

Coastal Christmas powered by Stellar Energy Solutions at the American Bank Center located at 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd. from 5 to 10 p.m. will feature a winter wonderland decorated to perfection. Kids of all ages will enjoy tubing down a snow slide, indoor ice skating, a life-size snow globe, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, many holiday characters, holiday refreshments, a winter market and more. *Tickets are available on-site and cash only is accepted.

The Polar Express Christmas Party at Amped Inflatapark! located at 4535 South Padre Island Drive will keep the kiddos busy from 10:30 a.m to 1 p.m. Join them for train rides and fun in the snow at Amped Inflatapark! Each passenger will receive complimentary hot chocolate and their very own souvenir bell as the first gift of Christmas. Pajamas are strongly encouraged for this party, and participants may enjoy jump time and crafts at their leisure. *All child participants must purchase a ticket.

Holiday Sensory Night at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History located at 1900 N. Chaparral St. is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The museum staff will dim the lights and lower the noise for Sensory Night. In their calm and friendly environment, Sensory Night focuses on inclusion for children with sensory sensitivities. Participants will be making ornaments and waiting for Jolly Ol' Saint Nick to make a stop! Pizza and drinks are included with admission. *General Admission rates apply. Adults $10.95 / Seniors $7.95 / Children (3-12) $8.95 / Children (under 2) Free.

Craft with Elf Cow at the Chick-fil-A on Staples and McArdle, located at 4946 S Staples St. will host their art sand crafts event from 5 to 7 p.m. Join them in celebrating Christmas by making your very own 3D gingerbread house. Come enjoy a delicious dinner, make a holiday craft, fill out a time card, try a sample of our seasonal peppermint chocolate chip milkshake and get a picture with Elf Cow.

Saturday, Dec. 21

5th Annual Toy Giveaway hosted by Little Daubers located at 6046 Ayers St. at the Las Vegas Bingo will begin at 10 a.m and run to 2 p.m. Every child in attendance will have a chance to personally pick their own toy from over 1,000 toys. Little Daubers is a local charity organization known for running Christmas Toy Giveaways and Back to School Drives to benefit Texas children.

Free Family Art Time - Winter Sweater at the Art Center located at 100 N. Shoreline Blvd. will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. This will be the last Family Art Time for 2019, and the instructor will be Mayra Zamora. No registration is required and this is a drop-in art activity, but all children must be accompanied by an adult. All ages welcome and one project per guest, please. *This event is free of charge.

Mommy & Me Snow Family! All Ages! Painting with a Twist located at 5425 South Padre Island Dr., #145 begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m. All ages are welcomed for this event and it is recommended to dress for a creative mess. *The cost is $30 per participant.

Coastal Christmas powered by Stellar Energy Solutions at the American Bank Center located at 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd. from 12 to 11 p.m. will feature a winter wonderland decorated to perfection. Kids of all ages will enjoy tubing down a snow slide, indoor ice skating, a life-size snow globe, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, many holiday characters, holiday refreshments, a winter market and more. *Tickets are available on-site and cash only is accepted.

Photos With TheGrinch361 located at 1600 Wildcat Dr. in Portland, will have a party so put on your favorite Grinch pajamas or Christmas outfits and go get your photos with TheGrinch361 taken. They are asking for unwrapped gifts, gift cards, and monetary donations for kids ages 10 to 17 in support of the 1st Annual Operation Grinchmas Toy Drive.

Bowl With Santa hosted by Bowlero, located on 6116 Ayers St. will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 3 p.m.

The ORIGINAL CANDY CANE LANE FESTIVAL located on Donegal Dr. will begin at 6 p.m. and the fun will last until 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

