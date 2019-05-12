CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Holiday Season is one of the most magical times of the year. There are so many different events happening this month for you, your family, and friends to create lifetime memories. 3News has provided a diverse list of celebrations, activities, events, and fun to join in on this weekend.

Reindeer Run 5K Corpus Christi 2019

When: Saturday at 8:30 AM – 10 AM Where: Brewster Street Icehouse - Downtown (Address:1724 N Tancahua St, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401)

Harbor Lights Festival presented by H-E-B

Where: Port Aransas City Marina (Address: 301 Jc Barr Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas 78373)

Illuminated Boat Parade presented by Port of Corpus Christi

IceRays Teddy Bear Toss / Ugly Sweater Night

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM Where: American Bank Center (Address: 1901 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401)

Home for The Holidays Presented by Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM Where: Performing Arts Center at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi, Texas 78412

Toys On Ice Skating Event Presented By Braselton Homes & IceRays

When: Sunday at 1:30 PM – 5 PM Where: American Bank Center (Address: 1901 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401)

