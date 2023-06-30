x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Celebrate Christmas in July by honoring our ADA community

Choice Living Community is celebrating disability acceptance July 22, 2023 by hosting a gala. And you are invited!

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Join Choice Living Community on July 22, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to celebrate disability acceptance and embrace the wonderful lives of adults living with disabilities.

Money raised during this 'Christmas in July' gala money raised will directly benefit the development of vocational, social, and life skills necessary to achieve the highest level of independence possible.

Call 361-510-0672, 361-429-0416 or click here to learn more.

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out