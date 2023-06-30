Celebrate Christmas in July by honoring our ADA community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Join Choice Living Community on July 22, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to celebrate disability acceptance and embrace the wonderful lives of adults living with disabilities.
Money raised during this 'Christmas in July' gala money raised will directly benefit the development of vocational, social, and life skills necessary to achieve the highest level of independence possible.
Call 361-510-0672, 361-429-0416 or click here to learn more.
