Celebrate Christmas in July by honoring our ADA community

Choice Living Community is celebrating disability acceptance July 22, 2023 by hosting a gala. And you are invited!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Join Choice Living Community on July 22, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to celebrate disability acceptance and embrace the wonderful lives of adults living with disabilities.

Money raised during this 'Christmas in July' gala money raised will directly benefit the development of vocational, social, and life skills necessary to achieve the highest level of independence possible.

Call 361-510-0672, 361-429-0416 or click here to learn more.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!