Here's how you can sing the National Anthem at this year's Hooks games

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ever dreamed of singing the National Anthem at a baseball game? Here is your chance!

The Corpus Christi Hooks are currently accepting audition videos for singers and musicians to perform the Star-Spangled Banner during the 2022 Texas League season.

National anthem auditions will be held virtually for the first time. Participants are required to submit their performances here.

To be considered, video files should be saved in the format of first name, last name and phone number (Rusty_Hook_1234567890).

All participants are asked to sing or play the full anthem without a backing track.

Anyone with any questions can send Travis Pettis an e-mail at tpettis@cchooks.com.

