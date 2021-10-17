Museum asks 'I Love Lucy' fans to help create mural mosaic

The Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum is asking fans worldwide to submit photos of themselves. Those photos will be used to create a 70th anniversary mural mosaic.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum came up with a way to help fans contribute, virtually, to the 70th anniversary celebration of "I Love Lucy."

The museum is asking fans around the world to submit photos of themselves, and those photos will be used to create a Lucy Desi 70th anniversary mural mosaic.

The mural mosaic's development will be seen in real time within the museum gallery and online, according to the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum. You can submit your photos here, at no cost.

On Friday, fans across the country celebrated "I Love Lucy Day." It's the day that the sitcom classic debuted on CBS, and seven decades later and we are still celebrating!

"It's timeless, it's still funny as funny now as it was 70 years ago. It's still watched in countries all around the world. And it still makes you laugh but there's nothing dated about that show," Gary Hahn said.