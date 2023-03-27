I Love the 90s Tour brings a little 'Joy and Pain' to Concrete Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You've been warned 80s and 90s kids: Rest up now, because the "I Love the 90s" Tour is coming back to Corpus Christi.
This version of the show features mostly rappers of the era, with Vanilla Ice headlining the show, but other big names will also be hitting the stage.
Tone Loc, the iconic voice behind "Funky Cold Medina" and "Wild Thing" fame will be on the tour, as well as "Joy and Pain" and "It Takes Two" artist Rob Base.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday so that you can finally hear 2 Live Crew hits such as "Me So Horny," without having to hide the record from your mom (or the justice system), and Young MC also will help out, making people "Bust A Move" July 8 at Concrete Street Amphitheater.
