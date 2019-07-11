CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be hosting a food drive today, November 7 and tomorrow, November 8 at the American Bank Center.

Donate 5 boxed/canned food items at the Box Office on game nights and receive 1 free ticket!

The Corpus Christi Ice Rays will be battling the Amarillo Bulls on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, starting at 7:05 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

On Friday, November 8, the Corpus Christi Ice Rays and the Amarillo Bulls will return to the American Bank Center to face each other for a second time at 7:05 p.m.

For more information on the Corpus Christi Ice Rays, visit their website at https://www.goicerays.com/

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: