Islander joins Houston Rockets Clutch City dance team

She has been dancing since she was a toddler and grew up watching the Rocket Power Dancers, so this opportunity is a dream come true.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congratulations are in order!

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islander dancer Lissa Beth is now a full-time dancer with the Houston Rockets Clutch City dance team.

"So, this has been my first season as a Clutch City dancer, I made it back in early August in 2022 and I am still in shock," Lissa Beth said. "Every day that I walk into the Toyota Center it's like my dream is happening."

She sat down with our Leslie Adami on Domingo Live! Sunday to talk about what inspired her to dance, what kept her going and how she takes it all in stride.

As a full-time TAMUCC student, a lot of time management and life balance comes into play.

"Luckily with being an online student, I have a lot more flexibility in my schedule that allows me to go to all of my games, appearances, practices and be able to make school a priority on my down time," Lissa Beth said.

"Growing up, I would watch them on YouTube, I would study them, I would hear stories about them and just wish to be as confident and beautiful and strong and athletic as them," Lissa Beth said.

While she is a master at her craft, she said it is sometimes hard not to compare herself with others and sometimes the self-doubt creeps in.

"In those moments, I just try to ground myself with breath work and talk to myself kindly and tell myself, 'you deserve to be here, you're worth it, and all of your dreams came true, so own it."

