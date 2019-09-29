CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether you love pumpkin patches, hayrides, spooky haunted houses, or Halloween festivals, there is a little fun for everyone. Here is a complete guide for your family and friends to have the ultimate Fall season, right here in the Corpus Christi area.

Pumpkin patches in Nueces County:

Grace United Methodist Church - Address: 14521 Northwest Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78410. Phone: (361) 933-0109. Hours: Monday- Saturday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Sunday 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm from September 30 through October 31. Story Time: Monday - Friday 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The Pumpkin Patch at the Grace United Method Church has been around since 1992. The pumpkins are laid out across the lawn, so there is plenty of room for children to run and play. The pumpkin patch is free, but all the proceeds that come from pumpkin profits benefit the amazing Grace Youth Department programs. There are also restrooms available on the grounds. Bonus! Visit their website at https://www.ccgrace.org/ for more information.

Rockin' K Farms - Address: 5385 Co Rd 52, Robstown, TX 78380. Phone: (361) 537-3308. Hours: Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from September 28 through November 3.

Rockin K Farms provides a scenic farm backdrop for Fall photos. They also offer over 20 activities like an apple blaster, backyard games, a huge rope spider web, and so much more. There are farm animals on-site, a pumpkin patch, delicious food, and a huge corn maze. The cost to enter is $13.95 (+tax) for general admission, and free for ages 2 and under. Visit more their website at https://www.rockinkmaze.com/ for more information.

St. John's United Methodist Church - Address: 5300 S Alameda St., Corpus Christi, TX 78412. Phone: (361) 991-4342. Hours: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Ribbon cutting ceremony on October 6 at 12 p.m.

The St. John's United Methodist Church is currently looking for volunteers to help unload the pumpkins on October 5. There will be breakfast available at 8:30 a.m., and unloading will start at 9:00 a.m. Please contact them for more information on how you can help. They will also be hosting a Fall Festival on October 19 starting at 4 p.m. and a Trunk-or-Treat event on October 31 at 5 p.m. Visit their website at https://www.sjmethodist.com/ for more information.

Asbury United Methodist Church - Address: 7501 S. Staples St., Corpus Christi, TX 78413. Phone: (361) 992-7501. Hours: Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday- Friday 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

The Asbury Church Pumpkin Patch is a local favorite and provides families with a festive area to take pictures for all ages. The profits from the pumpkin sales are used for an amazing Fall festival free of cost for everyone to enjoy. Visit their website at https://www.asburycc.org/asburychurchcc/welcome for more information.

Halloween & Fall Festivals:

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Fall Festival October on 5th

Holy Family Church & School Family Fun Day on October 6th

Christ the King Church Fall Festival on October 12th

Nightmare on Water Street: A Halloween Market at Nueces Brewing Company on October 12th

57th Annual St. Patrick's Catholic Church Halloween Carnival on October 18th

Asbury United Methodist Church Fall Festival on October 19th

St. John’s United Methodist Church Fall Festival on October 19th

36TH Annual St. Pius X Catholic School Halloween Carnival on October 25th

St. Cyril & Methodius Elementary School Halloween Carnival on October 26th

Halloween Comicfest 2019 by Comics Plus on October 26th

Ben F. McDonald Public Library Pumpkin Party on October 26th

2019 Bark in the Park Corpus Christi on October 26th

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 2019 Fall Festival on October 27th

Corpus Christi Dia de Los Muertos Festival on November 2nd

Trunk-or-Treats:

Freebirds Trunk-or-Treat on October 4th

Trunk-or-Treat at In The Game Funtrackers on October 18th

Beauty Crush 2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat Festival on October 20th

1st Annual St. Gabriel of CC Trunk-or-Treat on October 29th

A Trunk-or-Treat with Dream Chaserz at Crestmont/Camargo Park on October 31st

St. John’s United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat on October 31st

Haunted Houses:

Fright Night Haunted House open from September 13th-November.

Corpus Christi Spook Central Haunted House open select Fridays and Saturdays in October through November 3rd.

Haunting on the Blue Ghost open from October 11th-November 2nd.

Haunted House by Campus Activities Board TAMUCC open from October 24-25th.

The leaves may not change colors, and we can still wear shorts way into November, but it will feel like Fall with these entertaining celebrations. Many of the events are free, but others do require purchasing tickets for food, drinks, activities, and rides. As always, be sure to check with every organization before planning a family outing, because dates and times are subject to change.

