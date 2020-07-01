CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ABC will air a special primetime broadcast of 'JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time' in January.

The Greatest of All Time will be hosted by Alex Trebek and feature the three highest money winners in Jeopardy -- Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer.

The first to win three matches will receive $1 million and the title of "Jeopardy!" The Greatest of All Time. The other two contestants will each receive $250,000.

"Based on their previous performances, these three are already the 'greatest,' but you can't help wondering: who is the best of the best?" Trebek said.

JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time will begin broadcast from 7-8 p.m. CST starting Tuesday.

The following dates are when JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time will be aired on 3News:

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Thursday, Jan. 9

* Friday, Jan. 10

* Tuesday, Jan 14

* Wednesday, Jan. 15

* Thursday, Jan 16

*If necessary

