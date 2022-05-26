x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel delivers powerful monologue in wake of Uvalde elementary school shooting, lambasting legislators for lack of action

Technical issues prevented the entirety of Kimmel's monologue from airing in full on WFAA, so here's all of what he had to say, wholly uninterrupted.
Credit: ABC

DALLAS — WFAA extended its Wednesday 10 p.m. newscast for important coverage of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" aired immediately following our newscast. Unfortunately, the automated system that triggers commercials aired the first commercial break in error, interrupting Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue. The same technical error also impacted two commercial breaks later in the program, not just the one interrupting the monologue.

WFAA apologizes for this error.

Later Thursday morning, around 10 a.m., Kimmel responded to WFAA on Twitter, thanking WFAA for the apology and reposting of his monologue. Kimmel said he believed the mistake was made unintentionally.

Here is the link to Jimmy Kimmel’s powerful, full monologue on the Uvalde shooting and his thoughts on gun control.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

South Texas little league softball teams play in honor of Uvalde victim