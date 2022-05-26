Jimmy Kimmel delivers powerful monologue in wake of Uvalde elementary school shooting, lambasting legislators for lack of action

Technical issues prevented the entirety of Kimmel's monologue from airing in full on WFAA, so here's all of what he had to say, wholly uninterrupted.

DALLAS — WFAA extended its Wednesday 10 p.m. newscast for important coverage of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" aired immediately following our newscast. Unfortunately, the automated system that triggers commercials aired the first commercial break in error, interrupting Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue. The same technical error also impacted two commercial breaks later in the program, not just the one interrupting the monologue.

WFAA apologizes for this error.

Later Thursday morning, around 10 a.m., Kimmel responded to WFAA on Twitter, thanking WFAA for the apology and reposting of his monologue. Kimmel said he believed the mistake was made unintentionally.

I've known the staff at @wfaa personally and professionally for almost 20 years and believe this mistake was made unintentionally. Thanks for reposting and for correcting this error. Sending love to all my friends in Texas https://t.co/F1OkJkcZx7 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 26, 2022