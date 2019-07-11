CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Journey have set an extensive North American tour in 2020 with the Pretenders that will feature all-new production and hits from start to finish.

Journey and the Pretenders announced they are coming to American Bank Center Arena, September 3, 2020, as part of their 2020 North American Tour.

The tickets go on pre-sale beginning November 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. local time, and regular tickets go on sale on November 8, at 10 a.m.

Journey, the iconic band, along with most of their original members and new lead singer, Arnel Pineda, will play all the Journey classics.

Fans can expect hits such as “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’. Pineda who took over for Steve Perry in 2007 has helped the band reclaim its top touring status.

Pretenders cross the bridge between punk, new wave, and pop music like no other band, with genre-defining songs like “I'll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang” and “Don't Get Me Wrong.”

The band has sold over 25 million albums and founder & leader Chrissie Hynde is one of contemporary music's greatest songwriters.

For information on purchasing tickets for the North American Tour for 2020, visit https://www.ticketsonsale.com/tickets/3515/3318821

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: