CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Riddle Room Escape Rooms and Redline Burgers will host the Joy of Giving Festival this Saturday.

The Joy of Giving Festival will be held in the Sears parking lot at the Sunrise Mall from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on December 21.

Saturday's event will feature pictures with Santa, food trucks, a jump house, a DJ, and a mini escape room. All participants are asked to donate aby household items such as dishes, pillows, blankets, cooking ware, and other household items.

Organizers say this event will benefit Mission 911, a nonprofit 501c3 Faith-based Mission that serves the Coastal Bend community by providing apartments, vocational support, spiritual support, and hope for adults of all ages of the hard-to-serve population.

It is innovative in that it provides mentoring programs, basic life skills programs, substance abuse programs, and vocational training on-site as well as housing for those in need.

Many people in the Coastal Bend area are given an alcohol and drug-free environment to help them strive in their daily lives.

