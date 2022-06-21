South Texas dancers to perform at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville

From hometown roots to the big city stage that’s what’s happening next month for a group of dancers from Kingsville whose talents are now taking them to Nashville.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — In Kingsville you’ll find a special place where the beat goes on. That special place is Stage Canvas Dance Company.

“We’ve been open for 13 years we teach jazz, tap, ballet, hip hop, contemporary, lyrical, musical theater ages three and up and we have this studio here in this small town,” said Owner Sarah Juarez.

Juarez is a former dancer, and she opened the studio right out of high school.

“I’m very lucky to say I’ve never really worked a day in my life because I just love what I do,” said Juarez.

Like many businesses they too were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

“I was determined not to completely shut down and I was determined to keep on,” said Juarez. “We’re very lucky especially in a small town to stay open.”

The studio staying strong and the eight counts continuing. From winning competitions to even starring in a documentary and now the group is heading to the biggest stage in Nashville

“We are going to dance the world Nashville,” said Juarez.

The group will be performing at The Grand Ole Opry.

“We are very excited to dance at the grand ole opry in Nashville because this is a like a dream come true it’s a big pretty stage and we get to perform with other dancers,” said Juarez.

Mom and teacher at the studio Laurie Guajardo says thanks to this opportunity these dancers get to see firsthand just how far their dreams can take them.

“It’s amazing it’s something that I could’ve never dreamed of when I was a kid growing up here in Kingsville and the fact, they're getting to do it makes my heart so full,” said Guajardo.

Each eight count carefully crafted and perfected but Juarez says she hopes they take away much more.

“Confidence, self-esteem, to be more self-aware and that’s what we want to instill here,” said Juarez.

The girls are excited to do something that means so much, together as a team. The group is leaving to Nashville July 5 and performing on stage July 8.