Kingsville singer continues to prove she has 'Mucho Talento', advances in TV contest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inspired by her late father, Angel Jimenez has been singing Mariachi since she was 8 and has been showcasing her talent on Estrella TV's 'Tengo Talent Mucho Talento.'

Angel first auditioned for the show when she was 15-years-old but didn’t make it. The sophomore at Texas A&M University-Kingsville auditioned again in February via zoom... and made it!

She’s been booked and busy flying to and from Los Angeles and made her way back there Wednesday, May 11 after securing a spot in the semifinals.

Angel announced on social media that she would be advancing to the semifinals after blowing the judges away with her latest performance. Jimenez said in her post, “I didn’t think I was going to make it. But when I heard my name, it felt like a dream.”

Her family uses the word shy to describe her, but no one would ever guess she’s shy when hearing her sing. 3NEWS interviewed Angel and her sister back in April. For that full story, click here.

You can watch Angel on Estrella TV and download their app to tune in.

3NEWS is continuing to wish her the best of luck and will keep you updated as her journey continues.