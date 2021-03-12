La Casita de Barro features imports from our neighbors to the south.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get a taste of authentic Mexican artistry and decor in this week's edition of Buying in the Bend!

La Casita de Barro features imports from our neighbors to the south. Once inside the gates of the outdoor/indoor business, you will find authentic Mexican pottery and decorations created for the home and garden.

Many are perfect gifts for this year's holiday shopping season!

They carry Talavera Pottery, Lupita Dolls, accessories and more.

La Casita de Barro is on the south side of town at 5317 S Staples St, behind Banuelos Tires.

