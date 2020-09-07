Watch | Lady A files lawsuit against singer who goes by the same name, 'The Wonder Years' gets a reboot, & 'The Crown' is getting a sixth season

Just last week, the hit Netflix show said that it would be ending after the fifth season.

CLEVELAND — Why Lady A is suing a Seattle based singer, how "The Wonder Years" is going to look different in the new reboot, and Netflix gives "The Crown" a surprise sixth season. These are the top headlines around Hollywood.

The artists formerly known as Lady Antebellum are making waves (and headlines) today after filing a lawsuit against singer Anita White.

White, who has gone by the stage name "Lady A" for years, spoke out against the country artists who recently changed their own band name to dissociate with slavery. The "Need You Now" singers have reportedly been in negotiation with White over the past several weeks, but were unable to reach an agreement.

The band claims that they own the rights to the name "Lady A," and have for years, and are asking the court to confirm that.

Looks like this situation could get messy.

Fans of "The Wonder Years," listen up.

Filmmaker Lee Daniels has announced that he is rebooting the hit ABC show with an entirely-Black cast, with the story following a Black family living in Montgomery, Alabama in the 1960s.

While things will look very different from the original, a familiar face has signed on: The show's original star, Fred Savage will take part in an undisclosed role.

It only has a pilot commitment from ABC at this time, so no guarantees, but hopefully they'll get by with a little help from their friends.

And exactly one week after announcing their third and final actor to play Princess Margaret, Netflix has surprised everyone by announcing "The Crown" will, in fact, receive a sixth season.

Lesley Manville will star side-by-side with "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" actor Imelda Staunton, who will follow in the footsteps of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman to portray the U.K.'s beloved Queen Elizabeth II.

The show has yet to release season four, but the episodes are expected to arrive on the streaming platform sometime this year.