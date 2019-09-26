CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sit back and enjoy The Rocky Horror show!

A flat tire in a storm strands a newly engaged Brad and Janet.

They land upon an eerie mansion of a transvestite scientist by the name of Dr. Frank-n-Furter. Through elaborate dancing and singing, he reveals his ultimate creation.

The Aurora Arts Theatre is known for its' up close and personal seating.

The cast of The Rocky Horror Show will be performing on Fridays and Saturdays until Nov. 2.

For more information on tickets and seating, visit the Aurora Arts Theatre website here.

