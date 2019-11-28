CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — La Retama Central Library invites local students to be a part of the “Assembler Squad.” The free event begins at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, at 805 Comanche Street.

This new program allows members, ages 12-17, to learn about technological innovations.

The Squad’s introductory meeting will focus on the world of virtual reality (VR). Attendees will get hands-on experience with a variety of VR headsets and applications.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3234, in advance.

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Officer Dale Stephán at 361-826-3234 or by email at dales3@cctexas.com.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: