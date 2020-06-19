Mayor's 4th of July Big Bang Celebration's firework show is back

Organizers encourage the public to watch the show from their vehicles, as parking is allowed along Water Street, the downtown area, and in Water's Edge Park.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb has announced there will be fireworks this July 4 on the Corpus Christi Bay in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. The biggest change from years prior will be canceled side events and social distancing.

Elizabeth Hardin is the Chair of the 43rd annual Mayor's 4th of July Big Bang Celebration committee; she said the city wants to encourage all residents to social distance themselves when it comes to viewing the fireworks.

"There will only be fireworks and the Mayor's hope is people can drive down, watch the fireworks show, which is like 18 - 20 minutes, and then be able to drive home," Hardin said.

If you drive to watch the fireworks from your vehicle, you'll be able to see it anywhere from Cole Park to North Beach since there are a lot of areas you can park.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, there will not be public transportation offered. Hardin said Upper Broadway and other neighborhood streets all afford great views of the bayfront.

Police have not finalized traffic plans yet, but Shoreline from Cooper's Alley to I-37 will be shut down for the fireworks.

Some of the big bang events have been canceled because of the dangers of gathering in large crowds and the difficulties of social distancing including the essay contests because schools have been closed.

"So the parade was canceled and we're not doing a kid's zone where we had rides for the kids and bouncy houses and what not, we are not doing that this year," Hardin said.

According to city officials, the show will be choreographed to music on 92.7 FM, 95.5 FM and and 1440 AM. Some estimates in years past have put the number of viewers on downtown streets as high as 50,000 residents. We'll have to wait and see how the pandemic affects the annual show.

For more information on the Mayor's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration firework show, visit their Facebook page or website.

Info Help us celebrate our nation's independence with the most spectacular fireworks display in South Texas, brought to you by H-E-B! Fireworks will be set off from a barge located in the Corpus Christi Bay just north of the People's Street T-Head.

